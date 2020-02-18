Home

Dykstra Funeral Homes Northwood Chapel
295 Douglas Ave
Holland, MI 49424
(616) 392-2348
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Harlem Reformed Church
6854 144th Avenue
Holland, MI
View Map

Denise Kraker

Denise L. Kraker, age 62, of West Olive went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 16, 2020 in her home.
Denise was a member of Harlem Reformed Church. She had a lifelong passion for animals and a great love for children, home and family. She enjoyed plants and gardening.
She was preceded in death by her father William Slager.
She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Dr. Steven Kraker and children: Lindsey Headley of Holland, Seth Kraker of Holland and Keith and Erin Kraker of Jenison; granddaughter: Ivey Headley; mother: Alice Slager; sisters: Diane and Bruce DeJong and Darlene Boss; brother: Bill and Kris Slager; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A funeral service will be 11:00 am, Saturday, February 22 at Harlem Reformed Church, 6854 144th Avenue in Holland. Reverends John Nyitray and Bryan Kunz will be officiating. Burial will be in Pilgrim Home cemetery.
Visitation will be from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm, Friday, February 21, at Dykstra Funeral Home – Northwood Chapel, 295 Douglas Avenue in Holland. Memorial contributions may be given to Gilda's Club Cancer Support or Harbor Humane Society. To sign an on-line registry or leave a memory please visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Feb. 18, 2020
