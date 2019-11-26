Home

Yntema Funeral Home
251 S State St
Zeeland, MI 49464
616-772-2173
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Yntema Funeral Home
251 S State St
Zeeland, MI 49464
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Community Reformed Church
10376 Felch Street
Zeeland, MI
Dennis Bull


1946 - 2019
Dennis Bull Obituary
Dennis Joseph Bull, age 73, of Zeeland went home to be with his Lord and Savior Monday, November 25, 2019.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years Kathy; his children: Reverend Nathaniel (Starr) Bull, Joy (Micah) Voter, Kristopher (Beth) Bull, Jordan Bull, Lindsay (Henry) Cherry, Katelyn Bull, Lauren Bull; 17 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren; siblings: Catherine (Bob) Tift, Dean (Sandi) Bull, Anita (Alan) Denning; mother-in-law Joyce Sluiter; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Lynda (Wayne) Brummitt, Scott (Sue) Sluiter, Douglas (Linda) Sluiter, Thomas Sluiter, Elisabeth (Richard) VandeWaa, Dianne (Douglas) Fikse, Lynne Sluiter.
Denny served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was a member of Community Reformed Church and was employed for 32 years at L-3 Communications Avionics.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday, November 29, 2019 at Yntema Funeral Home, 251 South State Street, Zeeland. The funeral service with military honors will be 10 a.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Community Reformed Church, 10376 Felch Street, Zeeland. Memorial contributions may be given to Urban Apostolic Network https://urbanapostolic.org/.
www.yntemafh.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Nov. 26, 2019
