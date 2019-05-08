|
|
Dennis Michael Young age 71 was called home on May 3, 2019, surrounded by family.
He was born August 11, 1947 in Big Rapids, Michigan to Carlton Hugh Young Sr. and Ruth Elaine (Gardner) Young.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Lucille (Pease) Young, and daughters Christina (Jeffrey) Zumbado and Staci (Anthony) Bloemendal along with his 7 grandchildren, a brother Skip Young in Graham, Texas and a sister, Patti Young in Jacksonville, Florida. He is preceded by his parents and granddaughter, Carmen Bloemendal.
Dennis served in the Vietnam War Army division from 1966-1968. He was a lineman for Holland Board of Public Works and retired after 22 years of service.
Visitation will be held Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 6-8 P.M. at Westshore Christian Church, 3062 120th Ave in Holland, Michigan as well as the Memorial service which will be on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 11:30 A.M. Following the memorial service he will be laid to rest with full Military honors at Restlawn Memorial Gardens, 994 Paw Paw Dr. in Holland, Michigan. All are welcome to attend the celebration of our hero.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on May 8, 2019