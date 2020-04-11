|
Dewey Lee Sjaarda, age 88, of Holland, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. He will be remembered as a loving husband and father who passed along his deep faith to his family. He loved boating, long walks and memorizing Scripture. He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Joyce Sjaarda, his son, Bruce Sjaarda and daughter Bethanne Sjaarda, his parents Simon and Bertha Sjaarda, his brothers, Orrie Sjaarda and Harvey Sjaarda and sister Norma Mieras. He is survived by his daughters Sandra Sjaarda and Sue Sjaarda, daughter-in-law Gwen Sjaarda, grandchildren Derek & Dawn Sjaarda, Marissa and Kevin Young, Anita and Jeremy Windemuller and Lucas Sjaarda and fiancé Ali Crowell, 8 great-grandchildren, sister Doris Simpson, brother in law Joel Van Dyke, sisters-in-law Donna Van Dyke, Jean VanderBie, Flo Sjaarda, and Sunny Sjaarda.
A private graveside service is being planned. The family wishes to thank the awesome staff at the Day Center of Evergreen Commons, 55 W. 16th St., Holland, MI 49423, and the helpful people at Hospice of Holland, 270 Hoover Blvd, Holland, MI 49423. Contributions could be made to either of these outstanding organizations. For more information, or to sign an online register book, please visit dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 11, 2020