Diane M. Bos, age 54, of Zeeland left this earth to meet Jesus face to face on Thursday, May 14, 2020.
Diane was a loving wife to Loren during their 18 years of marriage. They met at Central Wesleyan Church and fell in love thereafter. She was a loving and caring mother to Hannah and Cassie.
Diane was a very caring and supportive friend and excellent at giving loving advice when needed. She was intelligent, a self-starter, organized, and a hard worker. Diane could joke, be serious or helpful to her loved ones. She also enjoyed crafting in her spare time.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Donna (Vanden Broek) Bradley, and her father and mother-in-law, Elmer and Irene Bos.
She is survived by her husband Loren Bos and daughters: Hannah Bos still at home and Cassie Bos of Grand Rapids; father: Preston Bradley of Zeeland
brother: Tim (Jennifer) Bradley of Holland; sister: Kathy (Eric Rhea) Bradley of Cumberland, Rhode Island; sister-in-law: Karen (Carl) Patterson of Highland, MI; uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, May 18, 2020 at Zeeland Cemetery. Ken Beukelman will be officiating.
A visitation will be Sunday, May 17, 2020 from 3-5 pm at Dykstra Funeral Homes – Mulder Chapel, 188 West 32nd Street in Holland. To sign an on-line registry or leave a memory please visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on May 16, 2020.