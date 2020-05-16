Diane Bos
Diane M. Bos, age 54, of Zeeland left this earth to meet Jesus face to face on Thursday, May 14, 2020.
Diane was a loving wife to Loren during their 18 years of marriage. They met at Central Wesleyan Church and fell in love thereafter. She was a loving and caring mother to Hannah and Cassie.
Diane was a very caring and supportive friend and excellent at giving loving advice when needed. She was intelligent, a self-starter, organized, and a hard worker. Diane could joke, be serious or helpful to her loved ones. She also enjoyed crafting in her spare time.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Donna (Vanden Broek) Bradley, and her father and mother-in-law, Elmer and Irene Bos.
She is survived by her husband Loren Bos and daughters: Hannah Bos still at home and Cassie Bos of Grand Rapids; father: Preston Bradley of Zeeland
brother: Tim (Jennifer) Bradley of Holland; sister: Kathy (Eric Rhea) Bradley of Cumberland, Rhode Island; sister-in-law: Karen (Carl) Patterson of Highland, MI; uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, May 18, 2020 at Zeeland Cemetery. Ken Beukelman will be officiating.
A visitation will be Sunday, May 17, 2020 from 3-5 pm at Dykstra Funeral Homes – Mulder Chapel, 188 West 32nd Street in Holland. To sign an on-line registry or leave a memory please visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com

Published in The Holland Sentinel on May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
17
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Dykstra Funeral Homes Mulder Chapel
MAY
18
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Zeeland Cemetery
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 15, 2020
Whispering Love Arrangement - BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
