TRAVERSE CITY - Diane Klaasen Philips, age 58, died peacefully at University of Michigan Medical Center, Ann Arbor Michigan, on May 29, 2019 after fighting a courageous battle with Leukemia.
Diane is survived by her parents; Dave and Dorothy Klaasen of Holland, MI, her husband Steve Philips of Traverse City, MI; her siblings Doug (Karie) Klaasen of Holland, MI; Denise (Steve) Stancill of Holland, MI; nieces and nephews Stacey Mossel of Seattle, Washington; Chris and Maddie Mossel; Jennifer and Katie Klaasen; Hayden and Olivia Stancill all of Holland, MI; Nathan and Isaac Bigcraft of Traverse City, MI; her mother-in-law and father-in-law Don and Pat Philips of Traverse City, MI; and her brother-in-law and sister-in-law Roger and Stephanie Bigcraft of Traverse City, MI.
Diane was born July 17,1960, and graduated from Holland Christian High School in 1978 and Grand Rapids Jr. College of Nursing May 17, 1990. Diane made a life-long commitment, in her role as nurse, to serve others in need of medical care and served in that role at Spectrum Health's Butterworth and Blodgett Hospitals in Grand Rapids, MI, Munson Medical Center and Northwest Michigan Surgery Center in Traverse City, MI and in Hawaii as a traveling nurse. December 4,1999, Diane married her husband Steve Philips, a man whom she loved whole- heartedly from that day forward and whom she considered to be her best-friend and partner in life.
Diane was a devoted advocate for her patients, a champion for health and wellness, and a life- long learner who enjoyed research and staying current in her Nursing profession. Diane enjoyed art, literature, traveling to new places, nature, and being active outdoors. She found peace and tranquility from snowshoeing, long walks, the practice of yoga and meditation, and by having faith in God. Her most cherished moments involved her time spent with her loving husband, family, and many dear friends. Diane will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Family and friends are invited to an intimate Celebration of Diane's life in the garden at Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home on June 15, 2019 beginning at 1:00 pm until the time of sharing and remembrance at 1:30 pm. Food and beverages will be held in the garden immediately following the Celebration.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in memory of Diane to University of Michigan Medical Center Blood and Bone Marrow Transplant Program,1500 East Medical Center Drive, SPC 5271, F4826 UH South, Ann Arbor Michigan,48109-5271 or The , 3 International Drive, Suite 200, Rye Brook, NY 10573.
Please share a memory with Diane's family by visiting her tribute page at www.reynolds-jonkhoff.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on June 8, 2019