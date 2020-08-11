1/1
Dianna Machiela
1963 - 2020
Dianna S. (Damber) Machiela, age 57, of Hamilton, died unexpectedly at her home on Thursday, August 6, 2020.
She was a graduate of Allegan High School and worked for over 20 years as a Payroll Coordinator for Hope College.
Dianna loved the outdoors and spent much of her time biking, kayaking, gardening, camping, and traveling.
She and her husband Brian just celebrated 38 years of marriage on July 31st. She is survived by Brian; her children and grandchildren, Stephanie and Darrin Meiste of Byron Center, Brad and Jori Machiela (Ella and Nora) of Portage; mother, Janet and Melvin Revor; siblings, Cyndi and Tom Button, Wayne and Sandi Savage, Jim and Carmen Damber, Tony Damber, Andy Damber, Greg Damber; in-laws, Glenn and Karen Machiela, Dale and Sharon Schrotenboer, Nancy Kennedy, Pat Ponstein, Jeff Machiela, Melissa and Steve Dinkel; many nieces and nephews.
A family memorial service will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at North Street Christian Reformed Church with Rev. Jeremy Visser officiating. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, August 12, at Yntema Funeral 251 S. State St. Zeeland. Memorial contributions may be made to Gift of Life Foundation, 3861 Research Park Drive, Ann Arbor, MI 48108. To leave a condolence and more information, please visit www.yntemafh.com.


Published in The Holland Sentinel on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Yntema Funeral Home
AUG
13
Memorial service
North Street Christian Reformed Church
Funeral services provided by
Yntema Funeral Home
251 S State St
Zeeland, MI 49464
616-772-2173
Memories & Condolences
22 entries
August 10, 2020
The Spathiphyllum Plant
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Kelly Myatt
August 10, 2020
Wow, Brian and family so sorry for your loss.
Mike Wohlwend
Friend
August 10, 2020
I've worked with Dianna for 20 years and she has always been a kind and generous woman. She made us laugh, she was always encouraging and she was more than a co-worker, she was my friend. Words cannot express how much it breaks my heart to not be able to hear her voice or see her in her office. I send my condolences to her family and pray that God wraps his arms around them for comfort. She will be missed.
Carla Davis
Coworker
August 10, 2020
Deepest sympathies. Dianna was so special, whether at work or on the bike path or at the gym. She will be deeply missed. Praying for comfort, peace that passes understanding, a sure hope of reunion, and an abundance of joyful memories.
Jason Gillmore
Coworker
August 10, 2020
Brian and family my heartfelt sympathy and prayers for God's love and grace in the days ahead
Harrietta Hoogerhyde
August 10, 2020
So sorry for your lose. You are all in my prayers.
Pam Noles (Button)
Friend
August 10, 2020
Praying for your peace and comfort during this difficult time. Dianna was a wonderful person to work with. She will be missed.
Amy Borgman
Coworker
August 10, 2020
My heart breaks for you and your family Brian.
Curt Reese
Coworker
August 10, 2020
I am so very sorry for your loss and will be keeping your family in prayer. Dianna was such a lovely person and wonderful to work with. May you all feel God's presence and peace through the grieving process.
Amy Freehafer
Coworker
August 10, 2020
Dear Machiela family, My heart goes out to you in the profound loss of Dianna. What a competent and kind colleague! We pray for the deep and abiding love of God to be your strength moment by moment through each day and night.
Charlotte Witvliet
Coworker
August 10, 2020
Diana you were such a precious and sweet woman. My heart is broken at your loss, I have no words. Your family will be in my thoughts and prayers, that the Lord of Mercy and Grace will grant them comfort and peace.
Dawn Rentfrow
Coworker
August 10, 2020
I will miss her smiling face in the the HR department. Every year at our Administrative Assistant luncheon she expressed child-like excitement every time her name was drawn from the prize basket. Her reaction allowed everyone to share her joy!
Shelly Arnold
Coworker
August 10, 2020
Brian and family, So sorry for your loss! We mourn with you Dianna's sudden passing.
Laura McMullen
Coworker
August 10, 2020
Brian and family, We are so sorry for your loss. Many prayers are going up for your whole family. May you feel God's peace.
Les & Deb Meiste
Family
August 10, 2020
I am so very sorry for your loss. I worked with Dianna at Hope College, and she was always so sweet and helpful. My deepest sympathies.
JoHannah Smith
Coworker
August 10, 2020
Brian, with our deepest sympathy we are holding you and your family in our prayers, asking God to wrap His arms of comfort around you.
Glenn & Lila Kuyers
Friend
August 10, 2020
Brian, we are sending our love to you and your family and you will all be in our thoughts. It was a privilege to have shared laughter with Dianna.
Jennifer DeVries
Friend
August 9, 2020
Dianna you will be truly missed! Your Friend Always---Lali Brunink, Hope College Campus Safety
Lali Brunink
Friend
August 9, 2020
Oh, Brian... I can't begin to tell you how sorry we are for you all. What a loss to do many.
Dianne Merrymsn
Friend
August 8, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
