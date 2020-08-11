I've worked with Dianna for 20 years and she has always been a kind and generous woman. She made us laugh, she was always encouraging and she was more than a co-worker, she was my friend. Words cannot express how much it breaks my heart to not be able to hear her voice or see her in her office. I send my condolences to her family and pray that God wraps his arms around them for comfort. She will be missed.

Carla Davis

Coworker