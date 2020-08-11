Dianna S. (Damber) Machiela, age 57, of Hamilton, died unexpectedly at her home on Thursday, August 6, 2020.
She was a graduate of Allegan High School and worked for over 20 years as a Payroll Coordinator for Hope College.
Dianna loved the outdoors and spent much of her time biking, kayaking, gardening, camping, and traveling.
She and her husband Brian just celebrated 38 years of marriage on July 31st. She is survived by Brian; her children and grandchildren, Stephanie and Darrin Meiste of Byron Center, Brad and Jori Machiela (Ella and Nora) of Portage; mother, Janet and Melvin Revor; siblings, Cyndi and Tom Button, Wayne and Sandi Savage, Jim and Carmen Damber, Tony Damber, Andy Damber, Greg Damber; in-laws, Glenn and Karen Machiela, Dale and Sharon Schrotenboer, Nancy Kennedy, Pat Ponstein, Jeff Machiela, Melissa and Steve Dinkel; many nieces and nephews.
A family memorial service will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at North Street Christian Reformed Church with Rev. Jeremy Visser officiating. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, August 12, at Yntema Funeral 251 S. State St. Zeeland. Memorial contributions may be made to Gift of Life Foundation, 3861 Research Park Drive, Ann Arbor, MI 48108. To leave a condolence and more information, please visit www.yntemafh.com.