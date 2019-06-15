|
|
"My time is in Your hand." Psalm 31:15a
In gratitude to Our Lord for His providence, we bid a loving farewell to Dina Klompmaker, nee Ten Brink, 92 – wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother, and aunt. She was welcomed into the loving arms of her Lord on Tuesday, June 6, 2019.
Born October 20,1926 in Laar, Germany to Albert Jan and Grietje Ten Brink, she emigrated to the United States in May 1954, newly wed to Berend Klompmaker.
Dina enjoyed being a homemaker, gardening, cooking and a variety of crafts. She loved her family and friends; she lived to serve them.
Dina is survived by her husband Berend, her children Rick and Beth Klompmaker, John and Jan Klompmaker, Gary Klompmaker, Anita and Dave VanDeBurg, nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her brothers and her sisters-in-law, Willem and Hanchen Ten Brink (Germany) and Henry and Jenny Ten Brink (Holland, MI).
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 19, at the Central Ave. Christian Reformed Church with Rev. Chad Steenwyk officiating. Visitation will be at Lakeshore Memorial Services on Tuesday, June 18 from 5-8 p.m.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Holland Christian Schools.
Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the Klompmaker family.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on June 15, 2019