Dolores "Dolly" Ann Harrington, of Hamilton, Michigan passed away October 12, 2019 peacefully in her home. She was born July 29, 1934 to Dale and Lydia (Machel) Smith in St. Joseph, Michigan. She was raised at The House of David in Benton Harbor, Michigan. After graduating high school, she went on to work at The National Tea Company, followed by Whirlpool Corporation for many years. Dolores married Roy Harrington, Jr. on November 29, 1952 at Twelve Corners Community Church. They shared 66 loving years of marriage before his passing earlier this year. Dolores loved cooking and baking. Her family especially loved her chocolate cake with white frosting she made for their birthdays. She enjoyed the little things in life like gardening, and spending time with family. She loved The Lord and found joy in listening to hymns and gospel music.
She is preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Dolores is survived by her children – Randy (Sherrie) Harrington of Pullman, Ron Harrington of Hamilton, and Dena Woods of Allen Park. Seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren also survive.
A visitation will be from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM on held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the Filbrandt Family Funeral Home in South Haven, Michigan. Funeral Services will take place at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at the Filbrandt Family Funeral Home. Dolores will be laid to rest at North Shore Memorial Gardens in Hagar Shores, Michigan. Memorial contributions may be made in Dolores' honor to Anchor Baptist Church at 71925
M-43 Highway, South Haven, MI 49090. Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family's online guestbook at www.FilbrandtFFH.com.
The family is being helped by the Filbrandt Family Funeral Home in South Haven, (269)637-0333.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Oct. 15, 2019