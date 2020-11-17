Dolores (Veele) Kleinheksel, age 91 of Holland, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on November 13, 2020 at Holland Hospital.
Dolores was born to John and Jessie De Boer in 1929 and grew up in Peotone, IL. After moving to Holland with her family, she met Paul Veele and the two were married. They had four children and were very involved at Ventura Baptist Church. After a cancer diagnosis, Paul passed away at the age of 34 and Dolores remarried Ted Kleinheksel. Dolores spent her career helping people as a nurse, and even following her retirement, she showed love and compassion to people as a volunteer at the Holland Rescue Mission for a number of years. Her hobbies included gardening, cross stitching, and puzzles. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and will be deeply missed by all.
She was preceded in death by her first husband Paul Veele; second husband, Ted Kleinheksel; and her seven older siblings.
Dolores is survived by her children; Stephen Veele, Barbara (Joel) Harrington, Jonathan (Ginger) Veele, David (Brenda) Veele; 8 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A graveside service will take place on Thursday November 19, 2020 at 1:00pm at Pilgrim Home Cemetery in Holland.
