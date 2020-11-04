Dolores Snyder, age 86 of Holland, passed away November 1, 2020 at Lakeside Vista in Holland.
Dolores was born in Conklin, MI, and graduated from Grand Rapids Junior College where she received her nursing degree. She worked as an LPN at the Douglas Hospital, and finished her career as a private duty nurse until her retirement. She was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church for over 60 years. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and will be deeply missed by all.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 54 years, Richard; daughter, Marianne Burton; son-in-law, Kevin Healy; and brother, Darrell Schmuker.
She is survived by her children; Richard Snyder Jr., Michael (Bonnie) Snyder, Larry Snyder, Mary Anne Leenheer, Patricia Healy; 10 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; sisters, Theresa Johnson, Luann (Bill) Marsh; sister-in-law, Alice Schmuker, along with many nieces, and nephews.
A funeral service will take place Friday, November 6 at 2:00pm with a visitation prior starting at 12:00pm at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 100 St. Peter Drive, in Douglas, MI. Masks will be required. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to St. Peter's Catholic Church. For more information, or to sign an online register book, please visit dykstrafuneralhome.com