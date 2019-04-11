|
|
Dominic "Nick" Amante, age 80 of Holland, MI passed away April 8, 2019 surrounded by the love of his family after a courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease.
He is survived by his wife of over 55 years, Florence. He has always been very proud of his children Christine of Norton Shores, Steve (Tina) of Whitehall, Michael (Cindy) of Holland, Marc of Muskegon, Gina (Gary Welfer) of Zeeland, Matthew (Amanda) of Winterville, NC, as well as eight grandchildren, Ryan, Dominic, John, Dan, Kendra, Brooklynn, Bryce and Jacob. He is also survived by his brothers David (Phoebe) of Tucson, AZ, Marge (Greg) Phillips of Rockford, Marc (Pam) of Coopersville, and Sue Goodwin of Grand Rapids, as well as many nephews and nieces.
Nick graduated in 1957 from Creston High School in Grand Rapids. He proudly served four years in the United States Coast Guard. He later graduated with a BA from Aquinas College and a PhD in Sociology from Western Michigan University. He loved his work as a Licensed Psychologist. He cared deeply for his many clients. He was especially proud of publishing several journal articles during his career. He always loved "his" Lake Michigan and Notre Dame.
Nick was preceded in death by his parents Dominic "Duke" & Isabella Amante; daughter-in-law, Jodie; sisters, Mary Baird, Dolores Hansen, Catherine (Sister Kashia) Amante along with his brother, Ray Dent.
Visitation and Prayer Services will take place on Friday, April 12 from 4-7 P.M. at Dykstra Funeral Home - Northwood Chapel, 295 Douglas Ave. Holland. Wake prayers will begin at 6:30 P.M. A mass of Christian burial will take place on Saturday, April 13 at 11:00 A.M. at Our Lady of The Lake Catholic Church, 480 152nd Ave, Holland, with a one-hour visitation prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Michigan, Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, or The Van Andel Institute - Parkinson Disease Research.
The family would also like to thank Comfort Keepers and Hospice of Michigan staff for all their loving care over the past several months. For more information, or to sign an online register book, please visit dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 11, 2019