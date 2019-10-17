|
|
Don Nitz passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019.
Don was born on December 3, 1937 in Baroda, Michigan. He received a Bachelor's Degree in Art and Advertising at Michigan State University. He joined the Navy and in 1961 became a Lieutenant stationed in Taiwan. He married his wife Joanne Nedoba in 1962. He then studied to become a dentist, and received his DDS degree from West Virginia University. In 1971, the couple moved to Holland, Michigan to start his dental practice and to raise their two children. He retired in 2016.
Don was described as a renaissance man. He used his training in the arts to create beautiful dental work for his patients over a 45 year career. He also had a love and flair for gardening. He was a member of the Holland Horticulture Club, and enjoyed tending to 12 gardens at his home where he hosted many garden parties. Additionally, he had a love for Arabian Horses. He kept a stable of 18 horses. He enjoyed studying pedigrees and used that knowledge to breed, raise and show regional and national champions. He also was an avid painter, creating beautiful artwork - first to help support his medical college tuition, and then to provide gifts for family and friends.
He was a rare and unique individual whose zest for life, kindness and thoughtfulness for others was truly inspirational.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years Joanne, son Kryn (Selena, and her daughter Elizabet), daughter Emily Nitz Woods, granddaughter Emma Woods, brother Jerry, and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
A private Celebration of Life will be forthcoming. For more information, or to sign an online register book, please visit dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Oct. 17, 2019