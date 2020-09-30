With sadness in heart, yet assuredness of faith, we send our love to the Janssen family. May you all have a strong sense of God's love and presence during this time. Farmers, their families, and their communities are a source of strength and flourishing - may you find many times to reflect on Don's legacy and faith-filled life. --Carol Bremer-Bennett, World Renew

Acquaintance