Donald Janssen age 92 of Holland, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, September 27, 2020.
He was a lifelong member of Niekerk Christian Reformed Church. Don farmed in the early years and the joy of farming never left him. He retired from the Ottawa County Road Commission following 24 years of employment.
Don is survived by his wife of 69 years, Jerene; children, Cal and Barb Janssen of Holland, Betty and Wayne DeKleine of Drenthe; grandchildren and great grandchildren, Mitch and Emily Janssen (Jake, Cole), Susan and Scott Van Haitsma (Adam, Megan, Leah), Kayla and Jeff Koeman (Emma, Chase), Robb and Katrina DeKleine (Evan, Elliot, Zeke), Ryan DeKleine, Randy and Morgan DeKleine (Isaac, Anna); in-laws, Ida Janssen and Alvin Geurink.
Don's family would like to thank the nurses and staff of The Inn at Freedom Village for the care he received the past few weeks.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, October 2, 2020 at Niekerk Christian Reformed Church, 545 Country Club Rd. Holland with Rev. Darren Kornelis officiating. Please view the livestream at http://niekerkcrc.org/sermons.
Burial will be in East Holland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to World Renew.