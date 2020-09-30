1/1
Donald Janssen
1928 - 2020
Donald Janssen age 92 of Holland, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, September 27, 2020.
He was a lifelong member of Niekerk Christian Reformed Church. Don farmed in the early years and the joy of farming never left him. He retired from the Ottawa County Road Commission following 24 years of employment.
Don is survived by his wife of 69 years, Jerene; children, Cal and Barb Janssen of Holland, Betty and Wayne DeKleine of Drenthe; grandchildren and great grandchildren, Mitch and Emily Janssen (Jake, Cole), Susan and Scott Van Haitsma (Adam, Megan, Leah), Kayla and Jeff Koeman (Emma, Chase), Robb and Katrina DeKleine (Evan, Elliot, Zeke), Ryan DeKleine, Randy and Morgan DeKleine (Isaac, Anna); in-laws, Ida Janssen and Alvin Geurink.
Don's family would like to thank the nurses and staff of The Inn at Freedom Village for the care he received the past few weeks.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, October 2, 2020 at Niekerk Christian Reformed Church, 545 Country Club Rd. Holland with Rev. Darren Kornelis officiating. Please view the livestream at http://niekerkcrc.org/sermons. Burial will be in East Holland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to World Renew. The family is being served by Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home. To leave a condolence and more information, please visit www.langelandsterenberg.com.


Published in The Holland Sentinel on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Niekerk Christian Reformed Church
Funeral services provided by
Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
616-392-2306
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
September 29, 2020
With sadness in heart, yet assuredness of faith, we send our love to the Janssen family. May you all have a strong sense of God's love and presence during this time. Farmers, their families, and their communities are a source of strength and flourishing - may you find many times to reflect on Don's legacy and faith-filled life. --Carol Bremer-Bennett, World Renew
Carol Bremer-Bennett
Acquaintance
September 29, 2020
Betty & Wayne and family -- thoughts and prayers are with you in the passing of your father
Beth Diekevers
