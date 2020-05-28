Donald Edison Kimble, age 60. Born on September 8, 1959 and passed away on May 25, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Janice for 40 years. Don is survived by children; Daniel (Lindsey) Kimble, Laurie (Sam) Hoekstra, grandchildren; Nora Kimble, Livia Hoekstra, mother; Mary Kimble, mother and father in-law; Burt (Elaine) Taylor, sibling; Tammy (Kevin) Bolinger and brother and sister in-law; Sandra (Rick) Schultz and Rick (Sally) Taylor. Don is preceded in death by his father, Carl Edison Kimble. He will also be missed by many nieces, nephews and friends. Don was involved in the West Michigan swimming and aquatics community for several decades. Throughout his time coaching, he touched many lives. Don's family would like to thank the community for their love and support that they have received by many during this difficult time. Services at this time will remain private for Don's immediate family only. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message for the family.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on May 28, 2020.