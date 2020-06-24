Donald Reimink
1933 - 2020
Donald Reimink, age 86, of Hamilton, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Monday, June 22, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara in 2016 and was the youngest of Benjamin and Kate Reimink's 8 children and the last surviving Reimink of his generation.
Don was a kind and generous spirit and a friend of many. His social skills and sense of humor were always on display at annual Reimink family gatherings. Don was always in his garage working on cars and pursuing his passion for Corvettes. That later evolved into racing Legend cars and sponsoring sprint car racing.
Don was a member of Dunningville Reformed Church for many years while he and Barb raised their family. Most recently, he was a member of Messiah's Independent Reformed Church. He served his country from 1954-1961 as a member of the United States Army. Don worked for ANR Pipeline for over 30 years.
He is survived by his children: Dick and Leslie Reimink of Hudsonville, Roger and Cathy Reimink of Caledonia, Diane Reimink of Burnips, Dona and Tim Johnson of Irons, and Bob and Jodie Reimink of Hamilton; 9 grandchildren: Jennifer and Ryan Rosendall, Sarah and Joshua Pasikowski, Amanda and James Doran, Jessica and Ian Bontrager, Danielle and Jordan McDowell, Kellie Johnson, Lucas Reimink, Sydney Reimink, Avery Reimink; 4 great grandchildren: Raelynn and Dezlan Rosendall, Aidan Doran, and Emmett Bontrager
Funeral services with military honors will be 12:00 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2020 at Messiah's Independent Reformed Church, 4528 48th St. Holland with Rev. Breno Macedo officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Hamilton. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. at the church prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be given to Wings of Hope Hospice. The family is being served by Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home. To leave a condolence and more information, please visit www.langelandsterenberg.com.

Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Visitation
10:00 - 11:45 AM
Messiah's Independent Reformed Church
JUN
26
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Messiah's Independent Reformed Church
Funeral services provided by
Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home
3616 M-40 Hwy
Hamilton, MI 49419
616-392-2306
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 23, 2020
The end of an era of the Reimink clan. I knew all 8 and the parents. A lot of history from Dunningville. Our sympathies to the family Ron and Miki Dirkse Tokyo
ron Dirkse
Family Friend
