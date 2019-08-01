Home

Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
616-392-2306
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Niekerk Christian Reformed Church
454 Country Club Rd.
Holland, MI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Rietman


1927 - 2019
Donald Rietman Obituary
Donald J. Rietman, age 92, of Zeeland, died Monday, July 29, 2019, at Zeeland Community Hospital.
He was a long-time member of Niekerk Christian Reformed Church. He was a Veteran of the Army, serving during WWII, in the US Army of Occupation, Allied Forces 977 Signal Service Company in Italy.
Don owned and operated Rietman Homes and later a real estate and residential rental company. He served on the board of the Holland Home Builders Association and the National Association of Homebuilders. He was a lifelong learner who loved flying and traveling.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Winona "Nonie" Rietman; children; Jeff and Linda Rietman of Holland and Lorie and Silas Wild of Seattle, WA. Grandchildren and great grandchildren, Heather and Troy Forner (Addison and Jocelyn) of Zeeland, Travis and Ashley Rietman (Sawyer) of Holland, Jennie Wild and Kyle Born (Lucas) and Thayer Wild of Seattle; in-laws, Carolyn Rietman of Zeeland, JoAnn Hamstra of Holland, Judy and Tom Reagan of Zeeland, and Goldie Sternberg of Overisel.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Niekerk Christian Reformed Church, 454 Country Club Rd. Holland, with Pastor Darren Kornelis officiating. Pastor Jason Pierce will officiate a private, military burial service in Zeeland Cemetery. Visitation will be 3-6 p.m. Friday, August 2, at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E. 16th St. Holland. Memorial contributions may be given to Mission Aviation Fellowship. To leave a condolence and more information, please visit www.langelandsterenberg.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Aug. 1, 2019
