Donald Wayne Schreur passed away on July 28, 2020, after faithfully serving his Lord and Savior for almost 91 years. May he rest in peace and rise in glory. Following his wishes, cremation has taken place. Interment will be at Restlawn Memorial Gardens where a private committal service will be held. No visitation is planned.
Don is survived by his beloved wife of sixty-four years, Lois Arlyn (Jipping), their two children, Barbara Anne (Lauren) and Robert Jon (Laura King), and his grandchildren Elliot (Alison Parker), Oona, and Isabel. His firstborn, Thomas Jon, died in childhood.
Don was born on December 6, 1929, the oldest child of George and Wilhelmina (Dykstra) Schreur. He had two brothers, David and Theodore, both deceased. His two sisters, Marilynn Lantay and Ruth Diepenhorst, survive him, as does his sister-in-law Geri (Nykerk). He also leaves many nieces and nephews.
Don was a devoted Christian, a deeply caring husband, father, grandfather, brother-in-law, uncle, and son. He was a proud lifelong citizen of Holland and a patriotic military veteran. After graduating from Holland Christian High School, Don enlisted in the United States Air Force. He served at Clark Air Base in the Philippines, attaining the rank of Sergeant. Although he worked in the base motor pool, most of his stories were about games of basketball with the children of neighboring towns. Returning stateside, Don attended Hope College on the GI Bill, playing on the varsity basketball team. After earning a bachelor's degree in business, he worked for several years as an accountant for Big Dutchman and Herman Miller. Asked by his father to join the family business, Don eventually became the co-owner, with his brother Ted, of Schreur Printing Company.
Don, with his wife, Lois, was a dedicated member of Maplewood Reformed Church, serving multiple times on its consistory, participating in many mission trips, and singing in its choir. Don also sang with the Magnachords and the Holland Chorale. He served on the Holland Christian School Board and the Herrick District Library Board of Trustees. He also served for many years as the Maplewood Church Director for Kids Hope USA. He actively supported Hope College theater, arts, and music programs, and men's and women's athletics.
With family and friends, Don enjoyed rock-collecting, golfing, birding, traveling, bicycling, and wood carving. He gave many of his beautiful duck and animal carvings to family members, friends, children, and shut-ins.
The family thanks the agencies (Atrio Help at Home, Evergreen Day Center, and Hospice of Holland) and caregivers (Barb, Grace, Karen, Karri, Lindsey, and Sandy) who enabled him to remain at his home until the end.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully invites donations to Maplewood Reformed Church, Kids Hope USA, or a charity of one's choice
. Alternately, singing a tenor line while not quite having the range for it, or laughing uproariously at jokes others find only mildly amusing, would also be fitting ways to honor Don's memory. For more information, please visit dykstrafuneralhome.com