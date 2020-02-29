Home

Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Christ Church Cranbrook
470 Church Road
Bloomfield Hills, MI
Donald Sullivan


1927 - 2020
Donald Sullivan Obituary
Donald Fraser Sullivan passed away on Monday, February 24, at the age of 92. He was born in New York City on June 20, 1927, to Zaida Pressinger Sullivan and Donald Fraser Sullivan, Sr. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Patricia, and 3 step-children; Steven (Kendra) Mass, Susan (Terry) Neyens, and Timothy (Beth) Mass. He was affectionately known as "Pah" to 5 grandchildren; Megan, Edward, Matthew, Lauren, and Joseph. He was also "Uncle Donny" to many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Patricia Sullivan Wilson, his son, Michael Sullivan, and his previous wife, June Marx Sullivan. He was also preceded in death by 3 sisters; Patsy Baillie, Nina MacMartin, and Sally Clarke, who also lived into their nineties.
Donald grew up in Grosse Pointe, and was a member of the rowing team at Grosse Pointe High School. His family owned the M. Sullivan Dredging Company, which was responsible for dredging the Detroit River for the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel. Donald graduated from University of Michigan in 1949. He was employed for many years in the automotive industry and finished his career with Nippon Denso. He was a member of St. James Episcopal Church in Birmingham where he served on various committees.
After he and Patricia were married, they spent many years enjoying U of M football weekends with friends, traveling, and enjoying their family on Cass Lake. They became members of Christ Church Cranbrook, where services for Donald will be held on Saturday, March 28th, at 11:00 a.m. The church is located at 470 Church Road, Bloomfield Hills. There will be a reception at the church, immediately following the service. Please visit the online guestbook at www.cremationmichigan.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Feb. 29, 2020
