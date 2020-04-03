|
|
Donald J. Topp, 87 of Cut Bank, MT, died March 1, 2020. Don was born August 17, 1932 in Holland, MI to Gertrude (Dykman) and Donald Topp, Sr. He graduated from Holland High School in 1950. He enlisted in the Army and served in the Korean war, later joining the National Guard, retiring as a Sergeant Major.
On Oct. 13, 1956, he married Donna Souter. In June, 1965, the family moved to Cut Bank, MT.
Don was loved by many, frequently taking food to others, chauffeuring those unable to drive and loaning/giving money to those in need.
Don was a Boy Scout leader and received the Silver Beaver service award.
He volunteered time and money to many worthy causes. Because of his devotion to the community, he was honored as Citizen of the Year in 1996 and 1997.
He enjoyed playing cribbage with friends and family until the very end. He won his final game from son Scott on Saturday afternoon, hours before his death.
He is survived by his wife, Donna; daughters Dawn, Jodi (Clint), Paula (Dave), and Nancy (Mark); sons Scott (Garnett) of Cut Bank, Bart (Darci) of Palmer, AK, and Mark (Jennifer) of Tulsa, OK; brothers Ken and Larry (Linda); sister Judy; 18 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 3, 2020