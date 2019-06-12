|
|
Donna S. Cowsert, age 70, of Holland, formerly of Coloma, MI passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019 at her home.
Donna enjoyed cooking and putting together a nice meal or dessert for her family, especially making birthday cakes for her grandchildren. And she loved going outside to work in her flower garden.
She was preceded in death by her mother Elizabeth Kiser.
She is survived by her children: Robin and Lonne Schrotenboer of Holland and Sherri and Ken VanHolstyn of Holland; 4 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; brother: Paul and Paulette Kiser; sisters: Betty and Keith Hetig, Brenda and Louis Rutherford and Linda and Kenneth Worley; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A funeral service will be held at 12:30 pm, Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Dykstra Funeral Home – Northwood Chapel, 295 Douglas Avenue in Holland. Pastor Sarah Terlouw will be officiating. Burial will be in Lakewood cemetery.
Visitation will be from 11:00am – 12:30pm prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to or the . To sign an on-line registry or leave a memory please visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on June 12, 2019