|
|
Donna Groenheide, age 84 of Zeeland went to be with her Lord and Savior Wednesday, October 9, 2019.
She is survived by her husband of 66 years Ivan ""Ike""; her children: Randall and Connie Groenheide and Mark and Sara Groenheide; grandchildren and great grandchildren: Michael and Sheena Groenheide (Decklyn, Ella, Jaymes and Knox), Rachel and Brett Jasch (Brinsley and Sawyer), Brandon Groenheide, Jessi and Drew Boerman and Becky Groenheide; siblings: Russ and Marcia Oldebekking, Georgiana and Merle De Kleine and Calvin and Rhonda Oldebekking; in-laws: Norma and Clarence Walters and Lee and Bev Groenheide.
Donna was preceded in death by her son Ronald in 1968 and her brother Orin Oldebekking. She was a member of Faith Reformed Church.
Visitation will be on Donna's 85th birthday from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Yntema Funeral Home, 251 South State Street, Zeeland. The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday, October 14, 2019 at Faith Reformed Church, 220 West Central Ave., Zeeland. Interment will be in Bentheim Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to Compassionate Heart Ministry. www.yntemafh.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Oct. 12, 2019