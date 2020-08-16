Donna Harmsen, age 94 of Holland, passed away, Thursday, August 13, 2020.
Donna was born in Holland and graduated from Holland Christian High School, class of 1944.
She enjoyed camping with her husband (Elmer), bowling, and flowers.
Donna was a member of Maplewood Reformed Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband Elmer, in 1993 and a granddaughter, Kelli Marie Harmsen in 1983.
Surviving are her children; Mary Williams, Larry and Barb Harmsen, and Shirley Harmsen; 4 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren, which include, triplets and twins; nephews, nieces, and cousins.
A private family viewing and graveside will be held.
Memorial contributions may be made to one's choice.
Arrangements are by the Dykstra Funeral Home-Mulder Chapel.
For an online registry, visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com.
