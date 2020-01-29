|
Donna M. Mokma, age 90, of Laketown Township, joined her Lord and Savior on January 26, 2020. Donna was born and raised in Holland and attended Hope College. She also enjoyed 45 years in her farmhouse in Saugatuck before returning to Holland.
Donna married John A. Mokma on November 16, 1948. She worked 18 years as a nurse's aid at Douglas Community Hospital and enjoyed working for her son Craig at the Auction House restaurant for 10 years. Donna loved gardening, the beach, walking, reading and birdwatching. She had a great smile, sense of humor and was loved by everyone. Her faith was important to her and she prayed continually for her family and rejoices to be in heaven.
She was preceded in death by her husband John; son, Steve; mother, Tena Bonzelaar; siblings, Kenneth, Eugene, Robert and Gladys Dykstra.
Surviving are children, Cheryl (Lloyd) Engel, Craig, Pete (Julie), Michelle (Paul) Keller, William (Sarah); step-daughter, Yvonne Koppenaal; grandchildren, Pat Engel, Leslie (Jason) Obbink, Ben (Jennie), Nick, Tai, Liz (Jacob) Schaefer, Katie Tiffany, Maddy Mokma, Leah and Nat Keller, Lili and Reid Mokma and 10 great grandchildren.
The family will receive visitors Friday, January 31, from 10:00AM-2:00PM at the Dykstra Funeral Home - Mulder Chapel, 188 W. 32nd St., Holland.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jan. 29, 2020