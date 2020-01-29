Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dykstra Funeral Homes Mulder Chapel
188 West 32nd St
Holland, MI 49423
(616) 392-4878
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Dykstra Funeral Homes Mulder Chapel
188 West 32nd St
Holland, MI 49423
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Mokma
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Mokma

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna Mokma Obituary
Donna M. Mokma, age 90, of Laketown Township, joined her Lord and Savior on January 26, 2020. Donna was born and raised in Holland and attended Hope College. She also enjoyed 45 years in her farmhouse in Saugatuck before returning to Holland.
Donna married John A. Mokma on November 16, 1948. She worked 18 years as a nurse's aid at Douglas Community Hospital and enjoyed working for her son Craig at the Auction House restaurant for 10 years. Donna loved gardening, the beach, walking, reading and birdwatching. She had a great smile, sense of humor and was loved by everyone. Her faith was important to her and she prayed continually for her family and rejoices to be in heaven.
She was preceded in death by her husband John; son, Steve; mother, Tena Bonzelaar; siblings, Kenneth, Eugene, Robert and Gladys Dykstra.
Surviving are children, Cheryl (Lloyd) Engel, Craig, Pete (Julie), Michelle (Paul) Keller, William (Sarah); step-daughter, Yvonne Koppenaal; grandchildren, Pat Engel, Leslie (Jason) Obbink, Ben (Jennie), Nick, Tai, Liz (Jacob) Schaefer, Katie Tiffany, Maddy Mokma, Leah and Nat Keller, Lili and Reid Mokma and 10 great grandchildren.
The family will receive visitors Friday, January 31, from 10:00AM-2:00PM at the Dykstra Funeral Home - Mulder Chapel, 188 W. 32nd St., Holland.
To leave a memory or sign an online register book please visit, www.dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -