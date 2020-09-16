Donna Nichols

It is with great sadness that the family of Donna Lou Nichols (little hair), age 81 announce her peaceful passing on September 11, 2020, with family by her side. Donna was known for her devotion to her family, her amazing work ethic, and her love for sunshine and travel.
Donna is survived by her children, Ted (Beth) Nichols Jr., Tom (Lynn) Nichols, Tammy Nichols, Tracy (Rick) Timmer; as well as 18 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and a great-great-granddaughter. Donna is preceded in death by her husband Ted Nichols Sr., son Tony Nichols, grandson Jeremy Nichols, and sister Kenny Donley.
The family will have a private visitation, and Celebration of Life per Donna's request. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com
to leave a message or memory for the Nichols family.