Donna Turben, 90, of Overisel, passed away August 9, 2019.
Donna was born December 1, 1928, in Holland, Michigan, to James and Gertrude (Van Den Berg) Ver Schure. She graduated from Holland High School and worked at Holland Furnace. Donna married Dale Voorhorst they raised four children in Overisel while Dale worked in the family business at the Overisel Feed Mill. In 1971, Dale passed away unexpectedly. Donna then worked at Rivulet Hurst, but most remember Donna as a talented seamstress that made drapes, dresses, and countless alterations. Donna was a 4H sewing leader for many years and also enjoyed reading, gardening, and crosswords. Donna was a long-time member of Overisel Reformed Church.
In the late 1970's she married Charles Turben and he preceded her in death in 2006. In addition to be preceded in death by her two husbands, she was also preceded in death by her grandson Kelly Ritsema in 2010.
She is survived by her children: Carl (Maritza) Voorhorst, Michael (Debra) Voorhorst, Mary (Greg) Ritsema, Kathy (Mike) Hop; grandchildren: Samantha (Charles) Hayes, Carlye (Victor) Bodrie, Maya Voorhorst, Jill (Josh) Anderson, Sarah Reid, Jenna (Jeff) De Vries, Nicole Zylstra, Elizabeth Zylstra; great-grandchildren: Tyler Zylstra, Alexa Zylstra, Charlotte De Vries, Parker Bodrie; and many extended family.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00am, Tuesday, August 13, Overisel Reformed Church, 4706 142nd Ave., Holland 49423. Visitation is 9:45-10:45am prior to the service Tuesday. Interment in Overisel Cemetery. Memorials to Love INC-Hamilton.
Arrangements by Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Homes. www.langelandsterenberg.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Aug. 11, 2019