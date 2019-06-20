|
Donna Jean Van Dam, age 80 of Holland went to be with her Lord and Savior on June 18, 2019.
Donna was born in Grand Rapids to Peter and Eileen Ritsema and attended Grand Rapids Christian Schools. She later met her husband Donald and lived in Michigan, South Carolina, Indiana and eventually moving back to Michigan to make Holland their home. Donna was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister and will be deeply missed.
Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Donald in 2009.
Surviving are her children, Deborah and Eric Luzier, Darrell and Corban Van Dam, Dave and Christine Van Dam, and Derek Van Dam; five grandchildren, Lauren Luzier, Brandon Luzier, Brianna Van Dam, Eva Van Dam, and Alana Van Dam; brother and sisters, Elinor Van Doornik, Karen Griffeth, Melvin and Deb Ritsema, and Phyllis Haverkamp; along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 22 at 11:00am at Beechwood Church, 895 Ottawa Beach Road with Rev. Marlin Vis officiating. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Lakewood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Resthaven Care Center. For more information, or to sign an online register book, please visit dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on June 20, 2019