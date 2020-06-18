Donna May (Brumels) Van Hoven, age 87, peacefully went home to be with her Savior early in the morning on Tuesday, June 16 at American House of Holland.
She was born at home on July 23, 1932 in Grand Rapids to Bill and Stella Brumels. On June 18, 1954 she married Ron Van Hoven. They made their home in Zeeland. Together they raised three children and were faithfully married for 42 years. She was committed to her family and her Lord as a faithful prayer warrior and provider. She had fulfilling work opportunities at Herman Miller, Hope College, and Royal Park Condominium Association.
Donna was a member of First Reformed Church in Zeeland. In health, she loved to visit, pray with, and encourage others. She was a devoted prayer warrior as evidenced in her expansive prayer journals. She loved and prayed for her family and friends with sincere devotion. She also loved to follow and talk about sports in any season. She enjoyed watching Hope College basketball and was a season ticket holder for many years.
She is reunited in heaven with her husband Ron, her parents Bill and Stella Brumels, her in-laws Gilbert and Mamie Van Hoven, a brother Bill Brumels, and a grandson Caleb Van Hoven. She will be missed by her children and grandchildren, David and Maureen Van Hoven (Ian, Alex, Libby, Joshua, and Eric), Tim and Kim Van Hoven (John, Brandon, and Kaylee), and David and Karen Hooker (Sarah and Laura). She also leaves behind cousins, nieces, a nephew, and many dear friends.
A public celebration of her life will take place at 10:30 am on Saturday, June 20 at Zeeland Cemetery. Please bring a chair if you plan to join us. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Providence Life Services Mission Award Fund<https://www.providencelifeservices.com/giving/advancement-form> or Hospice of Holland<https://www.hollandhospice.org/ways-to-give/>.
www.yntemafh.com
She was born at home on July 23, 1932 in Grand Rapids to Bill and Stella Brumels. On June 18, 1954 she married Ron Van Hoven. They made their home in Zeeland. Together they raised three children and were faithfully married for 42 years. She was committed to her family and her Lord as a faithful prayer warrior and provider. She had fulfilling work opportunities at Herman Miller, Hope College, and Royal Park Condominium Association.
Donna was a member of First Reformed Church in Zeeland. In health, she loved to visit, pray with, and encourage others. She was a devoted prayer warrior as evidenced in her expansive prayer journals. She loved and prayed for her family and friends with sincere devotion. She also loved to follow and talk about sports in any season. She enjoyed watching Hope College basketball and was a season ticket holder for many years.
She is reunited in heaven with her husband Ron, her parents Bill and Stella Brumels, her in-laws Gilbert and Mamie Van Hoven, a brother Bill Brumels, and a grandson Caleb Van Hoven. She will be missed by her children and grandchildren, David and Maureen Van Hoven (Ian, Alex, Libby, Joshua, and Eric), Tim and Kim Van Hoven (John, Brandon, and Kaylee), and David and Karen Hooker (Sarah and Laura). She also leaves behind cousins, nieces, a nephew, and many dear friends.
A public celebration of her life will take place at 10:30 am on Saturday, June 20 at Zeeland Cemetery. Please bring a chair if you plan to join us. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Providence Life Services Mission Award Fund<https://www.providencelifeservices.com/giving/advancement-form> or Hospice of Holland<https://www.hollandhospice.org/ways-to-give/>.
www.yntemafh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jun. 18, 2020.