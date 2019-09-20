Home

Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
616-392-2306
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
Memorial service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Park Church
1492 West 32nd Street
Holland, MI
Donna Van Munster


1945 - 2019
Donna Van Munster Obituary
Donna (Walters) Van Munster, age 74, of Holland, passed to her eternal home with her Lord on September 18, 2019.
Donna was born to Ben and Johanna (Witteveen) Walters on February 7, 1945. On February 21, 1964, Donna married Harry Van Munster.
Donna graduated from Holland Christian High School. She was a wife, mother and homemaker. She worked part-time as a bus driver for Valley Christian School in Cerritos, California and later as a shift supervisor at the Inland Christian Home in Ontario, California and Thurston Woods Village in Sturgis, MI. She retired in 2001 and returned to the Holland area. She was a member of Park CRC.
Donna is survived by her husband of 55 years, Harry Van Munster; children: Jim and Julie Van Munster, Cindy and Rich Vos, Sandra Van Munster; grandchildren: Taylor and Ryan Rademacher, Sydney and Rob Ruiz, Michael and Mariela Vos, Jonathan Vos; six great-grandchildren; brother, Glenn Walters; in-laws: John and Emma Van Munster, John and Gesine Horsting. Donna was preceded in death by her brother, Al Walters and sister, Jeanne Groenevelt.
Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 East 16th St. Holland, MI 49423. A memorial service will be at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, September 23, at Park Church, 1492 West 32nd Street, Holland, MI 49423. Memorial contributions are to Evergreen Commons Parkinson's program or to Resthaven Care Center.
www.langelandsterenberg.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Sept. 20, 2019
