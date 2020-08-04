Dorene Terpstra

Dorene Gladys Terpstra finished her life's journey of 88 years on August 1, 2020 and is now singing in the heavenly choir of angels. Her battle with Alzheimer's Disease for over a year is now over. Carrying on her legacy are her husband of 68 years, Sherwin, and children Steve (Norma) Terpstra, Darla Teague, and Scott (Carla) Terpstra. She was preceded in death by her son-in-law Earl Teague and great-granddaughter Abigail Teague. She is survived by siblings Howard Weener, Hazel (Dave) Becksfort, and Lois (John) Van Wienen, and in-laws Roger (Lila) Terpstra, and Gloria (Lee) Leenheer. She will also be remembered by her 15 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Our family has been so blessed to have her as a loving example of a wife, mother, grandmother, and servant of God. She was a member of Niekirk CRC, and was involved in church and school activities. She had a love for crafting, flowers, and sewing. The family wishes to thank the staff at American House Holland and Hospice of Holland for the love and care they showed. She will be remembered for her wide, cheery smile that would always greet us, and her happy, joyful laugh that brightened up any day! God has shouted from the heavens, "WELL DONE, GOOD AND FAITHFUL SERVANT!"
A private ceremony will be held on Wednesday, August 5 at 1:00pm, and streamed live on Facebook by Lakeshore Memorial. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com
to leave a message or memory for the Terpstra family.