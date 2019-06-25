|
Doris Derks, age 98, of Holland, passed away peacefully on June 20, 2019.
Doris Mae was born on January 23, 1921 in Holland, Michigan. Doris graduated as the class valedictorian from Zeeland High School in 1938. She volunteered at Evergreen Commons for many years, loved to knit and crochet and was also a long time member of Holland Gospel Chapel where she played both the piano and organ.
Doris is survived by her children, Dr. Jack (Bea) Derks, Harry Derks (Carol Haadsma), Ken (Nancy) Derks, Marjorie Koeman; grandchildren, Tim Derks, Melinda Brady, Meghan Redder, Brian Derks, Jennifer Kramer, Michael Koeman, Jeffrey Koeman, Matthew Koeman; 15 great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son, Robert Lee in 1961; husband, Johan Derks in 1991; daughter in-law, Carol Koeman Derks in 1983; sister, Glenna Findlay in 2014; son in-law, James Koeman in 2014.
The family will receive visitors Friday June 28, from 5:00 to 8:00 pm at the Dykstra Funeral Home - Mulder Chapel, 188 West 32nd Street, Holland. A funeral ceremony will be held on Saturday June 29, at 11:00 am at the Holland Gospel Chapel, 106 West 26th Street, Holland. Minister Bob Foutz officiating. Interment in Graafschap cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Holland, 270 Hoover Blvd. Holland MI 49423 or the Holland Gospel Chapel, 106 W. 26th st. Holland, MI 49423.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on June 25, 2019