|
|
Doris Lundy age 76 of Holland, passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019.
Doris was born in Lewiston, ME. She had been employed by Kmart, retired from Vetpo, and was a member of Trinity Reformed Church.
Doris was preceded in death by her husband James in 2005.
Surviving are her children, James A. Lundy, Mark and Tiffany Lundy, and Steve and Crystal Lundy; 8 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; sister, Joan and Jim Heeter; in-laws, Bill Millett,
Leonard and Ruth Harvey, Mark and Denise Sylvester, Gene Evert, John and Kathy Lundy, Darlene Lundy, Jim Essenburg, Jerry Blackwood, and Charlotte Lundy; and several nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Services will be held 11 am Thursday (September 19) at the Trinity Reformed Church, 712 Apple Avenue, with the Rev. Deb Yurk officiating.
Burial will be in the Riverside Cemetery in Hamilton, MI.
Visiting will be 6-8 pm Wednesday (September 18) at the Dykstra Funeral Home-Mulder Chapel, 188 West 32nd Street.
Memorials may be made to Holland/Zeeland c/o The .
For an online registry, visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Sept. 14, 2019