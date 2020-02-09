Home

Dykstra Funeral Home Downtown Holland Chapel
29 E. Ninth Street
Holland, MI 49423
616-392-3348
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dykstra Funeral Home Downtown Holland Chapel
29 E. Ninth Street
Holland, MI 49423
Dorothy Bruischat Obituary
Dorothy "Dot" Bruischat, 97 of Holland, passed away February 5, 2020 at Resthaven Rehab Center.

Dot was born and raised in Holland to John & Susan Batema. She enjoyed traveling, square dancing, golf, and spending time with her family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and will be deeply missed by all.

She is survived by her loving husband of 74 years, Meredith "Jay" Bruischat; children, Daryl, Marc, John, Michael and their spouses; 6 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A visitation will take place on Friday, February 14 from 4-7pm at Dykstra Funeral Home – Downtown Chapel, 29 E 9th Street in Holland. For more information or to sign an online register book, please visit dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Feb. 9, 2020
