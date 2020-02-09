|
|
Dorothy "Dot" Bruischat, 97 of Holland, passed away February 5, 2020 at Resthaven Rehab Center.
Dot was born and raised in Holland to John & Susan Batema. She enjoyed traveling, square dancing, golf, and spending time with her family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and will be deeply missed by all.
She is survived by her loving husband of 74 years, Meredith "Jay" Bruischat; children, Daryl, Marc, John, Michael and their spouses; 6 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A visitation will take place on Friday, February 14 from 4-7pm at Dykstra Funeral Home – Downtown Chapel, 29 E 9th Street in Holland. For more information or to sign an online register book, please visit dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Feb. 9, 2020