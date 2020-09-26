1/1
Dorothy Hufford
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy Roberta Hufford, 82 passed away at her home at Independence Village on September 17, 2020 after a short illness. Born November 21, 1937 in Detroit Michigan to Walter A. and Dorothy E. (Levy) Sinclair. She graduated from Detroit Southeastern High School. She attended Michigan State University where she met her future husband, Richard Martin Hufford. They were married on September 5, 1959 and enjoyed 61 years of marriage.
Roberta was active in her community serving on the Human Relations Commission in both Holland and East Lansing. She and Richard opened their hearts and home to numerous international students at both Hope College and Michigan State University, many becoming lifelong friends. They were also Foster Parents for many at risk children. She was an active member of East Lansing Chapter PEO, East Lansing Women's Club and Martin Luther Chapel.
Roberta and Richard traveled extensively to Scotland, Japan, Australia, New Zeeland, Russia, Canada and all over America. They loved traveling in their Roadtrek, staying at their Huron Beach cottage, and their many faithful dog companions over the years.
Roberta is survived by her husband of 61 years, Richard Hufford, two daughters Karen LeBuhn of Palatine, IL and Beth (Yasunobu) Suginaka of Rochester, MN, two sons David (Denise) Hufford of Midland, MI and Rodney Hufford of Winnipeg Manitoba, 10 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren, Uncle Donald (Marjorie) Levy. She was predeceased by her parents.
The family would like to thank Independence Village and the staff of Laurus Hospice for their loving and compassionate care.
Due to COVID restrictions a small family memorial will celebrate her life at the Midland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Capital Area Humane Society, Laurus Hospice or the Martin Luther Chapel, East Lansing.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Ware Smith Woolever Funeral Directors.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home - Midland
1200 W. Wheeler St
Midland, MI 48640
(989) 631-2292
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home - Midland

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
September 19, 2020
Dick and family,
So sorry that Roberta has passed away from this life, but so glad that Roberta is with the Lord in his beautiful home. Glad that Ed and I had a visit with you last spring. I think my dad was waiting at the gate of Heaven to welcome Roberta! Barbara and Ed
Barb Arnold
Family
September 19, 2020
I’m going to miss Roberta so much! I’m glad I got to meet her. I’m also glad I got to know dick and all the wonderful stories they shared with me throughout the few weeks I’ve known them both!
Cori Hunt
Friend
September 18, 2020
Dorothy Hufford will definitely be missed. I can't thank the family enough for moving her to my facility so i had the pleasure of taking care of her and getting to know Dick. I love hearing all the stories from them both. Roberta was one of a kind and i will never forget her contagious smile. She would always light up when we would come in or even just to stop by to say.
I will miss her so much. :) I love you Roberta, fly high with the Angels and Pain free. Until we meet again.
Brianna Seale
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved