Dorothy Israels, 87, of Palm City, FL, passed away March 7, 2019. She was born in Holland, MI and had been a resident of Palm City, for 17 years. She had been a homemaker, raising 4 sons. She was a member of First United Methodist Church, Stuart.
She is survived by her sons, Craig Israels, Scott Israels and David Israels; sisters, Jeanne Phillips and Joanne Brower and a brother, Dale Brower. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Israels in 2014 and son, Mark Israels.
No services are scheduled
Forest Hills Funeral Home, Palm City Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 13, 2019