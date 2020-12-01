1/1
Dorothy Machiela
1928 - 2020
Dorothy Jean Machiela, of Georgetown, passed away on November 29, 2020, one day after her 92nd birthday.
Dorothy was born and raised on a farm. She grew up with a strong work ethic and a deep faith. As a mother and homemaker, Dorothy was "Dutch Clean" and took great pride in caring for her home and family.
Dorothy is survived by her children: Mike and Carla Machiela, Keith and Donna Machiela; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; in-laws: Geneva Diemer, Andy and Eileen Machiela, and Julia Wabeke as well as many extended family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Egbert Machiela in 2014. Also preceding her in death were all of her seven siblings.
A private service Yntema Funeral Home is planned for family on Thursday, December 3, 2020. Burial is in Borculo Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Emmanuel Hospice or Sunset Manor. If you would like to leave a message for the family please visit www.yntemafh.com


Published in The Holland Sentinel on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Service
Yntema Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Yntema Funeral Home
251 S State St
Zeeland, MI 49464
616-772-2173
