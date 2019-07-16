|
Dorothy "Dot" Parker, 88 of Holland, MI died peacefully at Freedom Village on Monday, July 8, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. Dot was born on April 19, 1931 in Evanston, IL to Benjamin and Hazel Newhart. She married her college sweetheart, Ralph "Bud" Parker in 1953. They were married 64 years before his passing in 2018. Together they raised three children: Randy Parker (Battle Creek), Pam Sault (Crystal Lake, IL), Scott Parker (Battle Creek). Dot is survived by her children, six grandchildren; Kelly Slagh (Ryan), Jeffrey Parker (Jennifer), Aaron Sault, Adam Sault (Stacy), Kayti Sault; six great-granddaughters; sisters Mildred Pinney (Libertyville, IL), Marlene Poulton (Dave) (Sturgeon Bay, WI); brother in law David Parker (Carol) (Shelby Twp, MI); many nieces, nephews, and extended family. Her sister Grace Backe preceded her in death.
Dot graduated from Libertyville High School, IL and Albion College, MI. At Albion Dot was a member of Kappa Delta sorority and majored in chemistry. Dot inherited a love of science from her electrical engineer father and nurse mother and was very tech savvy. She was active in the Saginaw, MI community as volunteer and leader including president of the Saginaw General Hospital Women's Auxiliary board, Church Elder and Deacon, Sunday school teacher, youth group leader, played hand bells and sang in choirs, Girl Scout leader, active in the PTA and as a crisis telephone counselor. Dot enjoyed outdoor activities such as golf, riding her bike and was an avid swimmer.
Following retirement, Dot and Bud retired to Hilton Head Island, SC for 16 years. During the summer months, they lived at the family cottage on Lake Charlevoix in northern Michigan while also enjoying extensive world travel. They moved to Holland, MI in 2011 to be closer to family.
Dot found her greatest joy in being a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and taking care of everyone. Her sweet loving presence will be missed by all that knew her.
A Celebration of Dot's life will be 11:00 am, Monday, July 22, 2019 at Freedom Village Auditorium, 145 Columbia Ave., Holland, MI 49423.
Memorial contributions may be made in Dot's honor to Freedom Village Residents' Scholarship Fund c/o Holland Zeeland Community Foundation.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on July 16, 2019