Dorothy M. Rigterink, age 93, of Holland, was welcomed into the arms of her heavenly Father on Sunday, September 29, 2019.
Dorothy was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She was a member of Central Park Church for many years. She freely shared her faith and was a prayer warrior for family, friends and anyone in need.
Mrs. Rigterink took great pride in her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Austin in 2010; daughter in-law, Sharon Rigterink in 2010; granddaughter, Julie Genzink in 2017.
Surviving are her children, Joan (Ken) Sneller, Terry (Amy) Genzink, Loren Rigterink; grandchildren & great-grandchildren, Teresa and Tom Bouwens (Gabriel, Lydia, Elijah), Doug and Melissa Stob (Sophia, Charlie), Tara Genzink, Mike and Julie Peters (Trenton, Austin, Sidney, Colton, Brenna, Halle), Ryan and Kelly Rigterink (Allison, Christopher, Abigail, Michael), Aaron and Chanell Rigterink (Connor, Evan, Anna, Caleb, Josie). Dorothy is also survived by a special and dear sister, Juella Schrotenboer; many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive visitors Thursday, October 3, from 10:00 am to 10:45 am, at Central Park Reformed Church, 614 Myrtle Ave, Holland, MI. A funeral ceremony will follow visitation at 11:00 am, at the church. Reverend Kevin Kleinheksel officiating. Interment in Overisel Cemetery.
Special thanks to the staff of Resthaven Care Center for their loving care, and Hospice of Holland.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Hospice of Holland, DeVos Children's Hospital or of Michigan.
To sign an online register book or to leave a memory please visit, www.dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Oct. 2, 2019