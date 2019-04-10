Home

POWERED BY

Services
Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
616-392-2306
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Sanctuary of Christ Memorial Church (entrances C & D)
595 Graafschap Road
Holland, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Ter Haar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Ter Haar


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dorothy Ter Haar Obituary
Dorothy Ter Haar, age 86, a lifelong resident of Holland, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Resthaven Care Center.
Dorothy was a long-time member of Christ Memorial Church and had worked at General Electric until it closed and at Century 21 Real Estate until her retirement.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her sisters, Margaret Arens and Ann Erickson.
Dorothy is survived by her children, Debra (Dennis) Prins and Dan (Jody) Ter Haar both of Holland; grandchildren, Jaime (Robert) Mosqueda, Julie Bernal, Janna (Clay) Long, Alexandria Ter Haar and Kyle Malayter, Danielle (Kevin) Panepento, Tony Ter Haar; 13 great grandchildren; siblings, Joyce (Gary) Morren and Preston Rooks both of Holland; in-law, Jerry Erickson of Holland.
Funeral services will be 10:00am Friday, April 12 in the Sanctuary of Christ Memorial Church (entrances C & D), 595 Graafschap Road, Holland. Rev. Bill Boersma will officiate. Burial will be in Pilgrim Home Cemetery. Visitation is scheduled for 5:00-7:00pm Thursday, April 11 at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E 16th St., Holland. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Holland. Condolences may be left online at www.langelandsterenberg.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
Download Now