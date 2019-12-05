|
|
Dorothy Van Voorst Van Dort died November 27, 2019 safe in the arms of God. Dorothy lived in Zeeland most of her life and the past year resided at Meridian Acres in Sanford, Michigan near her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul, and her grandson Jeffrey Mark Van Dort. She is survived by two sons Mark (Bernice) and Paul C. (Heidi). Also, by three granddaughters: Christa Nehs (Matthew Nehs), Pamela Van Dort (Matthew Connolly), and Heather Van Dort; 4 great grandchildren: Hailey, Alexander, and Adam Nehs and Eleanor
Dort-Connolly; and several nieces and nephews. There will be a family visitation on Friday, December 13 from 2 to 4 PM at the Yntema funeral home at 251 S State Street in Zeeland, Michigan and a memorial service at Memorial Presbyterian Church, Midland, Michigan on December 30 at 4 pm. www.yntemafh.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Dec. 5, 2019