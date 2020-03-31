|
|
Dorothy Zoerhof, age 97, passed away on March 12, 2020, into the waiting arms of Jesus and eternal life. She was born to Herman and Susie Van Oss on May 14, 1922. She was preceded in death by her husband Ernest, and sons-in law Jerry Schipper and Gene Koopman. She is survived by her children, Sally Bisard, (AJ) from Banning, California, Ross Zoerhof from Bahia Asuncion, Mexico, and Helen Koopman from Holland, six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, and several nieces and nephews. She was a dedicated wife, mother, and homemaker. She was an excellent baker and made the best cinnamon rolls in the world. She was an active member of Park Christian Reformed Church
Dorothy was an avid animal lover, both domestic and wild, and having been a Laketown Township resident for 93 years, she had ample opportunity to be a nature lover. She was especially interested in birds of all kinds, hummingbirds being her favorite. She loved to travel and had visited every National Park in the United States at least once.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to Park Church for keeping Dorothy in their fold, to Appledorn South where she "never had it so good", and to Hospice of Holland for keeping her comfortable at the end of her journey.
Contributions in her honor can be made to Harbor Humane Society or Hospice of Holland.
Regrettably, no services are scheduled. Please visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com to sign an online register or leave a memory.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 31, 2020