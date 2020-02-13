|
|
Dorothy J. Zoerman age 88, of Holland, went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at her home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack, daughter-in-law, Vickie Zoerman, granddaughter, Christie Ann Patterson and great granddaughter, Annika Joy Marcus, brothers, Alvin and Don Star and brother-in-law, Stan Bareman.
Dorothy was an active member of Central Avenue Christian Reformed Church and worked for Van Wieren Hardware for over 40 years. She enjoyed flowers, gardening, quilting, crocheting, and anything that included family.
She is survived by her children, Alan and Sallie Zoerman of Holland, Daryl Zoerman of Holland, Deanne Zoerman of Holland, Gail and Gary Patterson of St. Augustine, Florida, Janice Zoerman of Holland, Kathy and Robert Kuipers of Holland; 13 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren; sisters, Margie and Dick Dyk, Alyce Bareman; in-laws, Henrietta Star, Cora Star, Leona Zoerman, Shari Zoerman, Larry and Marcia Zoerman; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 17, 2020 at Central Avenue Christian Reformed Church, 259 Central Ave. Holland with Rev. Chad Steenwyk officiating. Burial will be in Graafschap Cemetery. Visitation will be 2-5 Sunday, February 16, at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E. 16th St. Holland. Memorial contributions may be given to Holland Christian Schools or the . To leave a condolence and more information, please visit www.langelandsterenberg.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Feb. 13, 2020