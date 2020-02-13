Home

POWERED BY

Services
Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
616-392-2306
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 East 16th Street
Holland, MI
View Map
Service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Central Avenue Christian Reformed Church
239 Central Avenue
Holland, MI
View Map

Dorothy Zoerman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Zoerman Obituary
Dorothy J. Zoerman age 88, of Holland, went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at her home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack, daughter-in-law, Vickie Zoerman, granddaughter, Christie Ann Patterson and great granddaughter, Annika Joy Marcus, brothers, Alvin and Don Star and brother-in-law, Stan Bareman.
Dorothy was an active member of Central Avenue Christian Reformed Church and worked for Van Wieren Hardware for over 40 years. She enjoyed flowers, gardening, quilting, crocheting, and anything that included family.
She is survived by her children, Alan and Sallie Zoerman of Holland, Daryl Zoerman of Holland, Deanne Zoerman of Holland, Gail and Gary Patterson of St. Augustine, Florida, Janice Zoerman of Holland, Kathy and Robert Kuipers of Holland; 13 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren; sisters, Margie and Dick Dyk, Alyce Bareman; in-laws, Henrietta Star, Cora Star, Leona Zoerman, Shari Zoerman, Larry and Marcia Zoerman; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 17, 2020 at Central Avenue Christian Reformed Church, 259 Central Ave. Holland with Rev. Chad Steenwyk officiating. Burial will be in Graafschap Cemetery. Visitation will be 2-5 Sunday, February 16, at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E. 16th St. Holland. Memorial contributions may be given to Holland Christian Schools or the . To leave a condolence and more information, please visit www.langelandsterenberg.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -