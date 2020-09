Douglas A. Alverson, age 66 of Holland, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020 at home surrounded by family.A celebration of life observing current Covid restrictions for Doug will be 11:00am, Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Beechwood Church, 895 Ottawa Beach Road, Holland.Visitation will be from 10:00am until the time of the service Thursday at Beechwood Church.Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com for further information.