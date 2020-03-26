|
October 9, 1938- March 18, 2020
Beloved husband, father and grandfather, Doug (Big D) went to be with his Lord and Savior this week following a short battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Lucille (Guerink) and his four sons, Craig (Emilie), Curt (Christy), Chris (Laurie), and Chuck (Shannon), along with fourteen grandchildren, two great- grandsons along with his sisters Linda (Dave) Arendsen, Roberta (Jerry) Harmsen, Laurie (Terry) Finkler and many nieces and nephews. He considered his life extremely blessed even to his final days on earth.
Doug loved his family as well as his church and church family. Over the many decades at Bethel CRC, Doug served as cadet leader, deacon and elder. For years he and his business partner, Ed Bosch, enjoyed the Ford automotive business spending decades together at RE Barber Ford in Holland, Michigan. He served on the board of FDAF in conjunction with his role as a dealer and enjoyed many meetings with his NADA 20 Group. Travel was part of these roles, and he and Lucy saw the world together in their later decades together.
For six years, Doug served our country in the National Guard. He also served as trustee for Trinity Christian College in Palos Heights, Illinois.
Whether it was basketball, baseball, soccer or softball, a bit of volleyball and tennis too, Doug would be in the stands cheering on his sons and grandchildren. He also made sure to keep the
referees honest! He loved hunting with his friends, children, and grandchildren in Iowa and beyond. Now we know he is part of the "great cloud of witnesses" cheering on his loved ones and many friends as they complete the race planned for each of them.
He has joined his father and mother (Wilbur and Luella), his mother-in-law (Dorothy Geurink), and a niece (Robin Arendsen Stroven) who finished their life races before him.
The Wierda family will be having a graveside service followed by a memorial service at Bethel Christian Reformed Church. A Celebration of Life service will be scheduled in late spring or summer. Memorial gifts are greatly appreciated and may be given to the following organizations:
Holland Christian Schools, Bethel CRC, Evergreen Commons, and the Dorothy Geurink Memorial Scholarship at Trinity Christian College (Palos Heights, IL).
The family is being served by Yntema Funeral Home. To leave a condolence and more information, please visit www.yntemafh.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 26, 2020