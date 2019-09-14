|
Doug passed away September 10, 2019 at his residence in Cortez, Co.
Doug was born in Ionia, MI on September 22, 1932, son of William and Ardith DuMond.
Doug graduated from Holland High School and immediately started his career as a baker working with his father at DuMond's bakery.
Doug and his wife Norma worked side by side for over 60 years in the baking business. Together they travelled, taking their baking business skills from Holland to Arizona to Hawaii and back to the Grand Tetons in Wyoming. They enjoyed their travels.
After retirement, Doug continued to bake in his home. He always loved sharing his baked goods with friends and neighbors.
Doug is survived by his children, Steve and Sandy DuMond of Buffalo, WY, Nancy and Galine Holden of Cortez, Co, sister, Carmon and George Moeke of Holland, MI , sister-in-law, Rosalie and Don VanderLeek of Holland, MI, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Doug was preceded in death by his parents, William and Ardith DuMond and his wife of 67 years, Norma Taylor DuMond. Cremation has taken place in Cortez, Co.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Sept. 14, 2019