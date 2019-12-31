|
|
Douglas O. Lacey, age 69, of Holland Michigan, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019.
Mr. Lacey was born in Muncie, Indiana on September 9, 1950 Myron and Betty Lacey. He attended Muncie Central high school and graduated with the class of 1968. From there he went to Ball State University graduating with a Bachelor's of Science degree. Doug married his late wife, Karen, on August 26, 1972. Doug and Karen shared a happy marriage for nearly 37 years. In 1978, the Lacey family moved to Holland and Doug began work at Henry House Incorporated. After reading a classified job ad, he took a leap of faith, switching careers to work for IDS financial group. He became a successful personal financial advisor with a career that spanned over 29 years. In 2012, Doug re-connected with a childhood friend, Kathy Luttrell Church. They were married on April 16, 2012. Doug and Kathy shared a joyful and blessed life together for nearly 8 years.
Mr. Lacey is survived by his wife, Kathy Lacey; children, Heather (Jason) Langdon, Robert (Tina) Lacey, Allison (Eric) Breuker, Scott (Alena) Lacey, Ian (Corrie) Church, Kaitlin Church; 15 grandchildren- Cora, Kiera, Kade, Nicholas, Alyssa, Megan, Emmett, Eli, Olen, Opal, Amos, Aed, Asher, Ari, and Arran; sisters, Debbie Crowley and Kim Cooper, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Doug was preceded in death by his wife Karen Lacey in 2009, parents Myron and Betty Lacey, niece Casey Sneed, and great-nephew Ty Vance.
The family will receive visitors on Thursday January 2, from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at Fellowship Reformed Church, 2165 West Lakewood Blvd., Holland. A funeral ceremony will take place Friday, January 3, at 1:00pm, at Fellowship Church. Reverend Jim Barr presiding. Interment in Lakewood Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Kids Hope at Fellowship Reformed Church or the Alzheimer's Research Foundation.
To leave a memory or to sign an online register book please visit, www.dykstrafuneralhome.com
Professional Services entrusted to the Dykstra Funeral Home – Northwood Chapel.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Dec. 31, 2019