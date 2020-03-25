|
|
Douglas Arthur (Doug) Richards, 76, of Holland, Michigan, passed away on March 21, 2020 at Spectrum Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids.
Doug was born in Jackson, Michigan to Art and Peggy (Weston) Richards on January 27, 1944. He went on to earn an Associates Degree from Jackson Community College. He worked at Consumers Power for 38 years in various managerial positions. He enjoyed sports of most any type but especially football, basketball and baseball which he played all through high school. He was an all-state quarterback, guard and short stop in high school and went on to play baseball in college. He passed that love of sports on to his children as well as his grandchildren. All of them have wonderful memories of playing and being coached by him through the years. As a father he devoted all of his time to raising his four children; getting to all of their games/activities; helping them with homework, sports or fixing their cars; taking them camping and on spring break trips to Disney World or anything else they needed. His outside activity was to play slow pitch softball in the Bay City Community League where eventually his son and some of his grandsons got to join him. He was constantly willing to give of his time and energy to help others with whatever he could. Doug was always active in his church from St. James Parish in Bay City to Our Lady of the Lake in Holland. He volunteered as a Reader, Eucharistic Minister and anything else he could do to help his Parish. He especially enjoyed volunteering his time to sing with his wife in their Resurrection Choir at Our Lady of the Lake. Doug loved life, the Lord and his family.
Doug is survived by his wife of 55 years, Nancy (DeBiasi); Children: Doug (Melissa) Richards, Kris (Rob) Greiffendorf, Darrel (Heather) Richards, Kim (Mike) Griffith; Grandchildren: Jessica (Logan) Mirandette, Jake (Paige) Greiffendorf, Meagan Richards, Andrew Richards, Dylan Richards, Nathan Richards, Josh Greiffendorf, Taylor Griffith, Haley Richards, Justin Griffith, McKenzie Richards and fiancé to Nathan Richards, Meghan Szilagyi ; Siblings: Brother-in-law Donnie Spangler and Phil (Lori) DeBiasi; Nephews: Tom Spangler, Scott Spangler, Kyle (Amy) DeBiasi, and Jeff (Jennifer) DeBiasi.
He is preceded in death by parents: Art and Peggy Richards and Sister: Janet (Richards) Spangler.
A private family service will be held at Dykstra Funeral Home in Holland on March 24, 2020. Later this year after the Coronavirus restrictions are lifted, we will be having a Celebration of Life for Doug at Our Lady of the Lake in Holland. Further details will be available on the website as we learn more in the coming weeks. Please visit dykstrafuneralhome.com for updated information.
Memorial donations may be made to The Kirk Gibson Foundation for Parkinson's at 19798 Mack Ave, Gross Pointe Woods, MI 48236. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital 7th floor nursing staff and ICU staff. Thank you for making our dad laugh and loving on him!
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 25, 2020