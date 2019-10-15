Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chappell Funeral Home - Fennville
637 W. Main St.
Fennville, MI 49408
(269) 561-4601
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Chappell Funeral Home - Fennville
637 W. Main St.
Fennville, MI 49408
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Doyle Loucks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doyle Loucks


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doyle Loucks Obituary
Doyle Franklin Loucks, 69, of Hopkins, MI passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019 at his home. Born September 2, 1950 in Holland, MI, he was the son of Phyllis (Hentschel) Loucks and the late George Franklin Loucks. He was the widower of the late Shirley A. (Doggendorf) Loucks, who preceded him in death in 2013. Doyle was a veteran of the United States Army and was a member of the Elks Lodge. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved anything that could keep him busy outside. Hunting, fishing, camping and snowmobiling were amongst his favorite pastimes, though Doyle also enjoyed working on and driving old cars.
In addition to his mother, Phyllis, he is survived by his sisters, Trudy Kleinhekel and Penny (John) Schaub; children, Tonya (Curtis) Stacy, Todd (Jennifer) Loucks and Stacy (Dennis) Luce; stepchildren, Bruce (Ann) Knikelbine and Lisa (Rob) Tanis; twelve grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Doyle was preceded in death by his father, George and grandson Cody Lee Stacy.
A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM at Chappell Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS, 66675-8516.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doyle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now