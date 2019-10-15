|
|
Doyle Franklin Loucks, 69, of Hopkins, MI passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019 at his home. Born September 2, 1950 in Holland, MI, he was the son of Phyllis (Hentschel) Loucks and the late George Franklin Loucks. He was the widower of the late Shirley A. (Doggendorf) Loucks, who preceded him in death in 2013. Doyle was a veteran of the United States Army and was a member of the Elks Lodge. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved anything that could keep him busy outside. Hunting, fishing, camping and snowmobiling were amongst his favorite pastimes, though Doyle also enjoyed working on and driving old cars.
In addition to his mother, Phyllis, he is survived by his sisters, Trudy Kleinhekel and Penny (John) Schaub; children, Tonya (Curtis) Stacy, Todd (Jennifer) Loucks and Stacy (Dennis) Luce; stepchildren, Bruce (Ann) Knikelbine and Lisa (Rob) Tanis; twelve grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Doyle was preceded in death by his father, George and grandson Cody Lee Stacy.
A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM at Chappell Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS, 66675-8516.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Oct. 15, 2019