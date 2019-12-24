|
Duane Brink, age 85 of Zeeland went home to be with his Lord and Savior Saturday, December 21, 2019.
Duane was born on November 12, 1934 to Pete and Delia Brink. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Nola Cotts and granddaughter Audrey Meeuwsen.
Duane worked at Hart & Cooley until he retired in 2000. He was an avid hobby farmer who also loved spending time in his garden and sharing it with others. Hunting was also a favorite of Duane's, whether it was for deer, fox or coyotes. He was a member of First Reformed Church in Zeeland.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Jerene (Timmer Meeuwsen); his stepchildren: Dave (Joanne) Meeuwsen, Terri (Gerrit) De Vree and Bill (Jill) Meeuwsen; his grandchildren: Jonathan (McKinna) Meeuwsen, Andrew Meeuwsen, Joshua Meeuwsen, Jennifer (Kevin) Kloosterman, Travis (Heather) De Vree, Jodi (Noble) Kline, Ellen Meeuwsen, Kyle (Kendall) Meeuwsen Cory Meeuwsen and 8 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers: Gerald (Gladys) Brink, Lyn (Diane) Brink; sisters-in-law: Ann Ter Haar, Eunice Timmer, Beverly Van Dyke and his brother-in-law Ed Cotts.
Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Yntema Funeral Home, 251 South State Street, Zeeland. The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, December 27, 2019 at First Reformed Church, 125 Lincoln Ave., Zeeland. Interment will be in Zeeland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to the Holland Rescue Mission. www.yntemafh.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Dec. 24, 2019