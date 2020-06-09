Duane Hooker, 92, of Holland, formerly of Union City, Michigan passed away on Thursday, June 4. The family is grateful for the long life he had. He had a wonderful day on Wednesday and slipped away on Thursday. He still had his marvelous sense of humor, that his family and friends so enjoyed.
Duane was predeceased by his dear wife, Beth, in October of 2011. They were married for 63 years. Also predeceasing Duane were his parents, Eli and Nora Hooker, Union City, his brother and sister-in-law, Nolan and Barbara Hooker, Bronson, his grandparents, Clarence and Hester Wilson, Union City and Linford Blowers, Alamo, his in-laws Harold and Bonnie Foust, Battle Creek, his son-in-law Robert Ryzanca, Grandville, his niece, Nancy Younce, of Coldwater, grandson, Michael D. Eastman, Holland and many good friends including Estel Hedricks of Union City.
Duane is survived by his four children; Cheryl and Mike Eastman, Hamilton; Denise Ryzanca, Grandville; Jeff and Kaye Hooker, Grandville; Thomas and Thea Hooker, Holland. He is also survived by his granddaughter Michelle and Kurt Homkes, Hamilton; and grandson Eli and Keilin Hooker, Grand Rapids, his great-grandsons Eric and Jeremy Mathews, Hamilton and many nieces and nephews. And not to be left out is his cat, Mister Cool.
Duane grew up in Union City, Michigan. He had a close family and enjoyed his childhood. He often visited his grandparents farm, had two horses and even travelled the entire Saint Joe river from Union City to Lake Michigan with childhood friends in a row boat. After graduation he enlisted in the Army and was assigned to Fort Knox Kentucky where he was an artillery instructor, drill sergeant and later a prison guard. After the service he enrolled at Western Michigan University and earned a Master Degree in Secondary Education and Administration. His soon to be wife Beth and his mother Nora both attended WMU at the same time. Duane taught history for a few years then became the Principal of Athens High School at the age of 27. In early 1962 he was selected as Principal of West Ottawa High School in Holland. He went on to become the Curriculum Director and Personnel Director. After retiring in 1984 Duane worked for Grand Valley State University evaluating student teachers. He and Beth enjoyed travelling and wintering in Florida and Las Vegas for many years.
Duane was deeply loved and we miss him already.
If you wish to donate in Duane's memory, please consider Mobility Worldwide West Michigan, 3365 John F. Donnelly Dr. Holland, Mi. 49424. This charity makes colorful mobility carts for disabled children.
A private family graveside service will be held at North Holland Cemetery. No services or visitations are scheduled.
Arrangements are by the Dykstra Funeral Home-Downtown Chapel.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jun. 9, 2020.